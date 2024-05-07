West Bengal Govt Allocates Over Rs 32 Cr For SIDBI Cluster Development Fund Projects

(MENAFN- KNN India) Kolkata, May 7 (KNN) The Finance department of the Government of West Bengal has released Rs 32.50 crore for the financial year 2024-25 to facilitate the smooth implementation of infrastructure projects under the SIDBI Cluster Development Fund (SCDF).

This disbursement constitutes 25 per cent of the annual budgetary allocation for SIDBI-SCDF projects, which come under the purview of the state's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Textile (MSME&T) department.

According to an official from the MSME department, these funds will be utilised for establishing Common Facility Centers (CFCs) for new clusters across the state, as well as for the development of industrial parks.

The state government is responsible for creating foundational infrastructure such as roads, electricity, and boundary walls within these industrial parks. Currently, West Bengal hosts 650 clusters and 59 industrial parks, with an additional 15 parks in the pipeline.

The MSME department has prioritised cluster development to enable banks to extend credit to MSMEs operating within these clusters. Notable clusters in the state include the fan cluster in Bansdroni under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation area, the zari cluster in Howrah, textile clusters in Metiabruz, bell metal clusters in Bankura and Murshidabad, handloom clusters in Nadia and East Burdwan districts, and an LED light cluster in Hooghly.

"We provide support to these clusters by arranging skill enhancement training, supplying machinery, and establishing other infrastructural facilities through the establishment of CFCs. We also create infrastructure to facilitate the marketing of products manufactured by these clusters," the MSME department official added.

(KNN Bureau)