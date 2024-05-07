Japan ends 5th round of discharging treated radioactive water from Fukushima plant

(MENAFN) Japan has recently concluded the fifth round of discharging treated radioactive water into the sea from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, a measure undertaken by operators Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. (TEPCO) to manage the plant's wastewater. According to reports from Tokyo-based Kyodo News, this latest discharge, which commenced on April 19, involved approximately 7,800 tons of processed water. TEPCO has outlined plans to release a total of around 54,600 tons throughout the current fiscal year, scheduled to conclude next March, with six additional rounds of discharge anticipated.



Despite concerns over potential environmental impact, TEPCO has stated that abnormal tritium levels have not been detected in the nearby waters, providing reassurance regarding the safety of the discharge process. This latest discharge follows previous releases of approximately 31,200 tons in four separate batches from August last year until March this year, as part of an ongoing effort to manage the vast volume of treated wastewater accumulated at the plant.



The decision to release treated radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi plant has not been without controversy, prompting strong reactions from various quarters. China, along with opposition parties in South Korea and the Solomon Islands, has voiced concerns over the potential consequences of Japan's actions. Beijing, in particular, has imposed a ban on seafood imports from Japan in response to the planned water release, reflecting broader regional apprehensions surrounding nuclear safety and environmental impact.



The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant has been grappling with the aftermath of the devastating nuclear accident triggered by an earthquake and tsunami in 2011, marking one of the largest nuclear incidents since the Chernobyl disaster in 1986. With more than 1 million tons of treated wastewater awaiting release over a 30-year period, the management and disposal of radioactive water remain a complex and contentious issue at the forefront of Japan's nuclear energy agenda.

