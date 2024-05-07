Konya Hosts Anatolian Phoenix - 2024 International Search And Rescue Exercise

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova Read more
“Anatolian Phoenix - 2024” International Search and RescueExercise is held in Konya, Türkiye, Azernews reports.
At the initial stage, the exercise participants were given abriefing. The briefing provided detailed information about thepurpose of the exercise, its scenario, venue, the tasks to beaccomplished, and safety rules.
Azerbaijan is represented by a group of servicemen of theParachute descent and search-rescue service, aviation vehicles ofthe Air Force, as well as the special forces of the Navy.
“Anatolian Phoenix - 2024” exercise will continue until May17.
MENAFN07052024000195011045ID1108182089
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.