Konya Hosts Anatolian Phoenix - 2024 International Search And Rescue Exercise

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

“Anatolian Phoenix - 2024” International Search and RescueExercise is held in Konya, Türkiye, Azernews reports.

At the initial stage, the exercise participants were given abriefing. The briefing provided detailed information about thepurpose of the exercise, its scenario, venue, the tasks to beaccomplished, and safety rules.

Azerbaijan is represented by a group of servicemen of theParachute descent and search-rescue service, aviation vehicles ofthe Air Force, as well as the special forces of the Navy.

“Anatolian Phoenix - 2024” exercise will continue until May17.

