PM Modi Urges Electorates To Cast Votes In Record Numbers

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged electorates to cast votes in record numbers in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

"Urging all those who are voting in today's phase to vote in record numbers. Their active participation will certainly make the elections more vibrant," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

Besides the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J.P. Nadda also urged people to exercise their franchise in the third phase of the parliamentary elections.

The Lok Sabha election's third phase kicked off at 7 a.m. on Tuesday in 93 constituencies spanning across 11 states and Union Territories.