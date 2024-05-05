(MENAFN) In a recent statement from China's Foreign Ministry, the United States has been singled out as the foremost threat to security in outer space, with accusations that it is spearheading the militarization of this domain. This assertion follows a series of diplomatic exchanges between Washington and Beijing, highlighting escalating tensions over space-related security concerns.



The Chinese Foreign Ministry's remarks were prompted by renewed allegations from a senior Pentagon official suggesting China's development of anti-satellite weaponry, contentions that Beijing vehemently denies. Echoing similar accusations made against Russia, the United States has consistently portrayed both Beijing and Moscow as potential adversaries in the space arena, citing fears of undisclosed military capabilities.



However, Chinese authorities dismiss these claims as baseless and argue that Washington is using them as a pretext to justify its own expansion of military activities in space. This sentiment aligns with Russia's stance, with President Vladimir Putin previously dismissing such insinuations as unfounded and accusing the United States of attempting to divert attention from its own space militarization efforts.



Furthermore, China and Russia have jointly opposed certain initiatives proposed by the United States and its allies aimed at curbing the perceived arms race in space. In April, Russia vetoed a draft resolution at the United Nations Security Council, arguing that it lacked necessary amendments to address broader concerns raised by Beijing and Moscow.



According to Chinese diplomats, the United State's pursuit of space dominance is driving the escalation of tensions and jeopardizing space security. They assert that the United States is disseminating false narratives to justify its military endeavors in space while simultaneously rebuffing efforts towards arms control measures. Despite these challenges, China remains open to negotiations and is willing to engage in discussions aimed at preventing the weaponization of outer space.



As the rivalry between major space powers intensifies, the issue of space security is increasingly becoming a focal point of global diplomatic discourse. The diverging perspectives between the United States and its rivals underscore the complexities and risks associated with the militarization of space, highlighting the urgent need for multilateral cooperation and dialogue to safeguard the integrity and stability of this critical frontier.

