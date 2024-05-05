Cherif, Ahmed Closer To Paris After Flawless Brasilia Pool Play Performance

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan's push to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics received a significant boost on Friday, when the Qataris topped their pool in the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Brasília Elite16 and advanced directly to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The Tokyo Olympic bronze medallists, who are playing just their second tournament in the year, are currently just the second team sitting above the qualification line with 7,200 points, but are now set to add at least another 760 with their quarterfinal appearance in Brazil – they Qataris could even find their way into the FIVB Olympic Rankings top ten in they continue winning over the weekend.

Sign up to VBTV until May 9 with the code 'Early25' to get 25% off or until May 13 with the code 'Early10' to get 10% off.

After starting their Pool A campaign with a two-set win over Chileans Noe Aravena and Vicente Droguett on Thursday, Cherif and Ahmed returned to the sand at the Parque da Cidade on Friday to get another two victories.

They first upset top-seeded Dutch Stefan Boermans and Yorick de Groot in the tie-breaker (21-17, 21-23, 15-13) and then completed their perfect pool play campaign with a 2-0 (21-19, 21-14) victory over Americans Chase Budinger and Miles Evans.

The three other teams to top their pools in Brasília, Germany's Nils Ehlers/Clemens Wickler, the Netherlands' Steven van de Velde/Matthew Immers and Brazil's Evandro Gonçalves/Arthur Lanci, are also guaranteed in the quarter-finals of the tournament.