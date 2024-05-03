IPL 2024: Dale Steyn Advocates Baseball-Style Approach To Cricket Following LBW Controversy

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former South African cricketer Dale Steyn has proposed a solution inspired by baseball's rules after a contentious LBW decision in the IPL 2024 sparked debate. In a match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), SRH clinched a narrow victory by one run, with Rovman Powell's unsuccessful LBW review on the final ball raising questions about the outcome.

Despite Powell's unsuccessful review, according to ICC's Appendix D rule, the ball is deemed dead once the umpire signals out. This means that even if Powell's review had been successful, it would not have changed the match result.

Steyn suggested adopting a baseball-style approach where the ball remains live until play stops, allowing for continuous action. He proposed addressing LBW or caught decisions after the play, ensuring clarity and minimizing confusion.

Following RR's loss, captain Sanju Samson acknowledged the unpredictable nature of IPL matches, emphasising the need to secure victory until the final moment.

