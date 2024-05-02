420 With CNW - New Survey: 6 In 10 Americans Consider Cannabis Safer Than Tobacco, Alcohol

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) According to a new survey, the majority of Americans believe that

marijuana is less detrimental to health than tobacco and alcohol . According to the YouGov poll, 64% of participants believe that regular alcohol consumption is riskier than marijuana use, and 63% believe that regular tobacco use is also riskier. The

survey

conducted from April 5–8, 2024, involved 1,148 adults.

Contrastingly, only a small fraction - 14% - believes that cannabis usage poses a greater threat than regular alcohol consumption. Additionally, 16% of participants stated that...

