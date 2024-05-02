Gulf Housing Week A Platform To Showcase Qatar's Efforts In Integrating Smart Technologies

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Social Development and Family (MoSDF) has asserted that the convening of the Second Gulf Housing Week in Qatar reflects Qatar's steadfast commitment to elevating the standard of living for all its citizens by prioritising housing as a fundamental pillar of social development.

The assistant undersecretary for social development affairs at the MoSDF, Fahd Mohamed al-Khayarin, said that this event serves as a pivotal platform to showcase Qatar's efforts in integrating smart technologies, implementing sustainable strategies, and fostering innovation in the housing sector.

Speaking during the signing ceremony of an agreement with Al-Hattab Holdings to help develop and host The Second Gulf Housing Week, which will be held in tandem with Build Your House Exhibition (BYH) on May 13-16 at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC), al-Khayarin said the MoSDF recognises the paramount importance of providing accessible, sustainable, and high-quality housing solutions to our communities.

Through collaborative initiatives and forward-thinking approaches, he said, the MoSDF is dedicated to building more efficient, resilient, and inclusive cities, ensuring a better future for generations to come.

To date, 25 prominent speakers from the private and public sectors are confirmed, including the Public Works Authority, Kahramaa, the Ministry of Municipality, Qatar Foundation, Qatar University, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, United Development Company, Qatar Development Bank, and Qetaifan Projects.

Furthermore, from the GCC 14 distinguished speakers and moderators will participate for discussion panels.

Important partnerships have been forged with leading experts, such as the American Institute for Architects (AIA) which will participate with 10 speakers, as well as running sessions and workshops, it added.

The Second Gulf Housing Week holds immense significance for Qatar and its people as it serves as a platform to address crucial issues and opportunities within the housing sector.

Al-Hattab Holdings vice-chairman AbdulAziz al-Kaabi noted the hosting of the GCC country pavilions and curating agenda for the Second Gulf Housing Week, representing a pinnacle of innovation, collaboration, and progress in the realm of housing and social development.

He added that Al-Hattab Holdings team is working tirelessly to assemble an unparalleled final line-up of speakers, exhibitors, and experiences that promise to inspire, educate, and drive positive change.

NeXTfairs for Exhibitions and Conferences co-Founder and general manager Rawad Sleem said that the Second Gulf Housing Week is a platform that not only showcases ground-breaking innovations but serves as a catalyst for positive change within our local communities, adding that the NeXTfairs for Exhibitions and Conferences' organisation of this event will foster collaboration, spark dialogue, and drive tangible solutions in the realm of housing development. – QNA

