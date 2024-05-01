Karan Dhillon: Doing 'Udne Ki Aasha' At Siddhavinayak Temple Will 'Always Remain Special'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Kanwar Dhillon, who is seen as Sachin in 'Udne Ki Aasha', has shared that the last schedule of the shooting for the show in Virar at the Siddhivinayak Temple will always remain special for him.

Kanwar said: "One incident that will always remain special is my last schedule in Virar at Siddhivinayak Temple, which is also where we began our shoot schedule. There, I was also surrounded by a lot of 'Pandya Store' fans. But the last few times we have been to that location for the shoot, it's good to know that the same people have started meeting me and giving me responses for 'Udne Ki Aasha' and for playing Sachin. That, for me, is very special because I was waiting for personal feedback from people."

For the unversed, Kanwar played the character of Shiva in the family drama 'Pandya Store'.

He further said: "The show has a lot of high-voltage drama, and the audience definitely loves it. The drama is not always through one character's lens; it is from a different perspective that the drama runs in the show. There is a good ensemble and storyline, and the audience is bound to find a connection with the show and characters. Almost after 50 episodes of being on air, the audience has found their connection with the show."

Kanwar is now excited for the audience to see the different shades of Sachin and also explore the new side of his life with Sailee.

"I, as an actor, am also excited to explore that side of Sachin and portray different shades of him. I am excited to shoot for the upcoming sequences, and there is a lot ahead in store" he added.

Produced by Rahul Kumar Tewary in collaboration with Rolling Tales Production, 'Udne Ki Aasha' airs on Star Plus at 9 pm.