Azerbaijan Central Bank Reduces Discount Rate

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Nazrin Abdul

The Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has decided toreduce the discount rate by 0.25 percentage points from 7.5% to7.25%, Azernews reports.

According to the information, the lower boundary of the interestrate corridor was kept at 6.25%, and the upper boundary was reducedby 0.25 percentage points from 8.5% to 8.25%.

"This decision was made taking into account the fact that actualand projected inflation is within the target corridor (4±2%),stabilisation of inflation expectations, as well as excess supplyin the foreign exchange market," the CBA said.

This decision will be effective as of tomorrow. The schedule ofpublic disclosure of decisions on the parameters of the interestrate corridor will be announced on June 21, and a press conferencewill be held in this regard.