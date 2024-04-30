Indonesia's Ruang Volcano Causes Thousands To Evacuate

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Indonesia's Ruang volcano has erupted again. The authoritiesordered the mandatory evacuation of more than 12 thousand peoplefrom the area.

Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets,that the Indonesian Geological Agency has stated that the dangerlevel on the island of Sulawesi is very high and has urged touristsand local residents to stay at least six kilometres away from thevolcano.

Officials at Sam Ratulangi International Airport in theprovincial capital Manado, about 95 kilometres from the volcano,have suspended flights, citing reduced visibility and the threatposed by volcanic ash to aircraft engines.

Note that there are 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia with apopulation of 270 million. After the eruption of the Anak Krakatauvolcano in 2018, fragments of the mountain fell into the ocean,causing a tsunami on the coasts of Sumatra and Java, as a result ofwhich 430 people lost their lives.