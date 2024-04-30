Eight People Killed In Beirut Resturant Blast

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, April 30 (KUNA) -- At least eight people were killed and two others were injured in an explosion took place at a resturant in Beirut Tuesday.

A gas leak resulted in a blast at the restaurant in Bechara al-Khoury area of Ras al-Naba, Beirut, killing and wounding several people, Beirut firefighting team said in a statement, adding that firefighters put out the fire, it added. (end)

