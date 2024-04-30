Kody Technolab, India's Leading Robotics Innovator To Enhance Tuneland Music Festival 2024 With Cutting-Edge Robots

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India Kody Technolab , a pioneer in digital transformation and robotic solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership withTuneland – The Music Fest. This vibrant event will take place on May 11th and 12th, 2024, at GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, featuring performances by Bollywood sensations B Praak and Vishal Mishra.





Kody Technolab Limited's AI-powered Robots





Step into the world of Tuneland, where the fusion of music, technology, and culinary delights promises an immersive experience like no other. With an expected attendance of over 20,000 music lovers and festival-goers, the event is set to be a milestone in celebrating the intersection of art and technology. Considering the substantial crowd, the safety and security of each attendee is paramount. Kody Technolab's advanced surveillance robot, Athena , will be diligently monitoring the entire event to ensure a secure and enjoyable experience for all.





This year, Tuneland is not just about the music. Kody Technolab will showcase Athena, India's most advanced autonomous surveillance robot, ensuring top-notch security throughout the festival. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to observe Athena in action, as live feeds display its operational prowess, reinforcing the theme of transparency and innovation.





Kody Technolab Limited & Tuneland India's Music Festival with B Praak and Vishal Mishra





In addition to Athena, Kody Technolab will showcase Dasher , an autonomous serving robot designed to enhance the attendee experience. Dasher will be actively serving drinks and refreshments to attendees within designated zones, demonstrating the company's commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology into everyday life and creating more interactive and enjoyable environments.





Manav Patel, Founder of Kody Technolab , expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, "Our strategic partnership with Tuneland – The Music Fest aligns perfectly with our mission to make technology accessible and beneficial for everyone. Athena is a proof of how AI and robotics can enhance safety and efficiency in public spaces. We are excited to demonstrate this on such a large stage."





Event Details

Dates: May 11th and 12th, 2024

Location: GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat

Activities: Live music performances, food stalls, robotic demonstrations

Headliners: B Praak and Vishal Mishra





Kody Technolab invites all attendees to witness how robotics and artificial intelligence are shaping the future of public events. The festival will not only be a feast for the ears but also a spectacle of technological marvel. Don't miss out on this extraordinary meld of technology and music. For more updates follow us on our social media handles mentioned below.





About Kody Technolab Limited

Kody Technolab Limited is a leading software and robotics development company dedicated to delivering enterprise-level projects and mobile application solutions across more than 30 countries. With a robust portfolio that includes India's premier surveillance robot Athena and the custom service robot Dasher, Kody Technolab is at the forefront of the technological revolution, striving to make advanced technology accessible for everyone.