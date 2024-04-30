Minister Of Education Shares Her Professional Experience With Students At QU

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of Education and Higher Education Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi shared her leadership experience, academic and professional journey, and the most important insights that inspired and enhanced her success in life, including how to overcome challenges, her experiences, and acquired knowledge with students at Qatar University (QU). This was through her participation in the third edition of the 'Leaders' Dialogue - A Leader's Vision' event.

HE Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi emphasized in her speech the importance of the university stage in the life of a leader, especially in terms of intellectual gain and cognitive foundation on both theoretical and practical levels. This is achieved through extensive reading across various fields and active participation in student and community activities and events.

She then reviewed her teaching career, which opened up broad horizons for her and provided her with a distinguished practical experience in dealing with a diverse community representing partners in the educational process from various cultures. In this context, she highlighted the role of the teacher as a leader responsible for nurturing and leading the learning process.

Her Excellency underscored the importance of applying values for a leader's success, such as innovation, excellence, participation, transparency, accountability, perseverance, teamwork spirit, justice, and adopting a scientific approach to studying and confronting challenges, especially when leading a large number of individuals and needing to align their different visions.

She also praised the leadership role of Qatari women and the significant role of empowering them in society across all fields. She addressed the students, saying, "You must prepare yourselves for the future, set your goals and future aspirations academically, and realize that learning is a lifelong process."

The event also included the opening of an exhibition for the projects of graduates from a leadership empowerment week program, where students showcased their projects aimed at serving the community.

It is worth mentioning that the 'Leaders' Dialogue - A Leader's Vision' event is held periodically, providing an interactive dialogue platform by inviting a number of influential leaders in Qatari society to share their experiences and expertise with QU students. The aim is to empower young people and encourage them to embrace active leadership roles in society, thus creating an inspiring educational environment that supports student learning and development and contributes to achieving Qatar National Vision 2030. (QNA)

