Israeli Police Kill Palestinian In Occupied Jerusalem

Occupied Jerusalem, April 30 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces shot and killed a Palestinian in the Old City of Jerualem on Tuesday after he stabbed and injured a policeman, according to the Israeli ambulance service.Police said in a statement that the attacker was "neutralized" and shot by police who were present on the scene of the attack.It said the policeman sustained moderate injuries and was transferred to hospital for treatment.