Education Ministry Honours Winners Of Fitness And Health Project

DOHA: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education yesterday celebrated the winners of the fitness and health project in its second edition for the academic year 2023-24, aimed at improving physical fitness levels and promoting health culture among students in Qatar.

Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Maha Zaid Al Ruwaili honoured the project's winning students, as well as those who won gold medals and achieved the top three positions in the Health Culture category, along with the project's partners.

Different categories and winners of silver and bronze medals in the fitness category were also recognized, in addition to 117 students who presented outstanding contributions in the health culture category within the fitness and health project.

Head of the physical education department at the ministry Salman Al Hazmi emphasized the importance of physical education in developing students' physical, health, and social aspects, and its fundamental role in building a healthy society with fitness elements that make individuals productive and active in their communities.

During the honoring ceremony, students from Khalifa Model School for Boys presented a distinctive sports performance that reflected human emotions and societal issues, contributing to boosting the students' confidence in themselves and their ability to deliver high-quality performances.

Qatari diver Mohammed Ahmed Shwaiter, who won three gold medals for Qatar at the 2024 Masters World Aquatics Championships, shared his personal experience during his training period.

The ceremony also featured a video presentation showcasing the different stages of the Fitness and Health Project, the achievements of the team, and collective efforts in this regard.

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education is committed to providing comprehensive support to school students in sports and health, as part of its focus on their fitness, enhancing their physical skills, and engaging them in various sports activities, making sports a way of life. - QNA