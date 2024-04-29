Delhi HC Quashes Plea Seeking PM Modi's Disqualification Over Alleged Religious Appeal

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking the disqualification of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly soliciting votes for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by invoking Hindu and Sikh deities and places of worship.

The plea, filed by lawyer Anand S. Jondhale, was turned down by Justice Sachin Datta, who deemed it "thoroughly misconceived" as it presupposed a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The court clarified that it cannot direct the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take a particular stance on any complaint.

Advocate Siddhant Kumar, representing the ECI, assured the court that Jondhale's complaint would be duly considered in accordance with the law.

Kumar also said that the poll panel receives numerous complaints, as he assured the court that due process would be followed.

Jondhale's petition sought a six-year disqualification of the Prime Minister under the Representation of the People Act, along with a prohibition on seeking votes in the name of religious deities and places of worship.

The petition stemmed from PM Modi's speech in Uttar Pradesh on April 9, which allegedly invoked religious sentiments. The petitioner accused the Prime Minister of making divisive comments against opposing political parties and favouring specific religious communities.

He also cited instances where PM Modi referred to the construction of the Ram Temple, development of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, and the return of copies of Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan.

Jondhale argued that such speeches had the potential to incite hatred among the voters along caste and religious lines, urging action in accordance with the Model Code of Conduct.

Despite Jondhale's earlier complaint to the ECI, alleging violations under Section 153A of the IPC and seeking disqualification under the Representation of the People Act, he claimed no action had been taken to date.