Inaugural SaudiFood Manufacturing opens doors tomorrow









Keynote addresses from preeminent food futurists speaking for the first time ever in the Kingdom Details emerge of innovative products and solutions to be unveiled at exhibition

RIYADH – April 29, 2024: The inaugural SaudiFood Manufacturing show kicks off tomorrow (Tuesday 30 April 2024) at Riyadh Front, at a crucial time for the Saudi Arabia's food and beverage manufacturing industry as it moves front and centre in the economic transformation underway in the Kingdom. The first edition, which runs until 2 May, will take place under the patronage of Saudi Arabia's Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, His Excellency Bandar bin Ibrahim AlKhorayef.

Organisers KAOUN International and dmg events are ready to welcome visiting international and regional brands, with representatives of Americana, Al Shaya Group, Carrefour, Fly NAS, NAPCO, PIF, Riyadh Airports, Saudi Food & Drug Authority, Saudi Aramco, Savola and many more confirmed to attend. TawaSul, an elite networking programme at the event will provide top-tier manufacturers with a unique opportunity to engage with influential buyers. Over 7,000 meetings are already scheduled and confirmed to take place at SaudiFood Manufacturing, driving high-level business deals and fostering connections and collaborations.

Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President, Dubai World Trade Centre commented,“Building on the incredible legacy of Gulfood Manufacturing, and buoyed by the success of the first Saudi Food Show, we can't wait to open our doors to the leading lights of F&B manufacturing to Saudi Arabia for the first time this week. The importance of advanced manufacturing in the Kingdom's economic strategy – and the huge untapped potential for F&B manufacturing – are very clear. SaudiFood Manufacturing represents an unprecedented and unique opportunity for participants to realise this potential.”

Spanning 25,000sqm, over 400 of the biggest global players in processing, packaging and ingredients will take advantage of the Kingdom's first ever dedicated F&B manufacturing event to present their cutting-edge products and services. These include sustainable packaging for dates from NAPCO, a process for reducing sugar in fruit juice from Austria Juice, Lactosan, a natural culinary booster from FSL, BIOPAP®, a full range of renewable, compostable, high performance food containers, the DCN Jet Cook from DC Norris, which uses advanced steam technology for sustainable food production, Novamyl® BestBite from Novonesis, which improves texture and softness in baked products, while extending shelf life (and thus cutting food waste), and many more innovations. The exhibition will include pavilions from Italy, Germany, Netherlands, the USA, France, Turkey and China, reflecting the reach of the show beyond the Saudi Arabia.

“SaudiFood Manufacturing is MEPEQ's door to engaging and connecting with local and regional manufacturers in the Saudi F&B industry, especially those looking to be key players in the transition to Industry 4.0.

Our participation demonstrates our keen interest and reinforces our local presence in the region's fastest-growing market. Through our customized consulting, automation & robotics solutions, our focus is to serve the growing companies in KSA, expected to be significant contributors to achieving vision 2030.” Said Tony Meghabghab, CEO – MEPEQ.

On an agenda-setting first morning, Food Forward Summit keynote speaker Tony Hunter, a food futurist, will touch on the role of AI in accelerating the food technologies of the future and defining consumer preferences and behaviours.

Later on the first day, keynote speaker Bugge Holm Hansen, Senior Futurist & Head of Innovation and Technology at CIFS, will explore how cutting-edge technologies are reshaping the concept of food manufacturing, strategies for connecting with future consumers through digital platforms and immersive experiences, and how to balance innovation with ethical responsibility. On day two, leading futurist, entrepreneur and best-selling author Ross Dawson, will consider what is coming in AI, automation, robotics, the reconfiguration of food supply chains and the leadership path to create a world-leading food manufacturing industry.

Over the following three days, more than 50 global experts, thought leaders, and policy-makers, over half speaking in the Kingdom for the very first time, will deep dive into the latest trends, best practices, opportunities and challenges in front of the F&B manufacturing industry, under the overarching theme“Building the Food Manufacturing Ecosystem of the Future”.

'Our participation at SaudiFood Manufacturing 2024 reaffirms our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence within the food and beverage industry. As a member of the FSL group, we take pride in showcasing cutting-edge ingredient solutions and extensive portfolio of globally renowned suppliers. This further cements FSL's standing as pioneers in delivering unparalleled quality and value to manufacturers across the region. Looking ahead, we eagerly anticipate collaborating with industry partners and stakeholders at SaudiFood Manufacturing 2024, to drive growth and pave the way for the future of food manufacturing in KSA”, said Ahmad Kanan, General Manager at Food Specialities for Marketing Services (a Member of the FSL Group).