Bani Mustafa, Tunisian Envoy Discuss Social Protection Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 28 (Petra) - Minister of Social Development, Wafa Bani Mustafa, on Sunday discussed with Tunisian Ambassador to Jordan, Mufida Al Zaribi, ways to enhance joint cooperation prospects in social services fields.Bani Mustafa reviewed the Kingdom's efforts in the social protection field, especially action to implement Jordan National Social Protection Strategy with its three axes (Dignity, Empowerment, and Opportunity), which reflects "positively" on improving quality of citizens' life.Additionally, Bani Mustafa touched on the ministry's efforts in a number of fields, primarily services provided to the elderly, orphaned children, and people without family support, as well as productivity enhancement and shelter alternatives for people with disabilities and women empowerment.Valuing Tunisian role, she said Tunisia was one of the first Arab countries to ratify statute of the Arab Center for Social Policy Studies and Poverty Eradication, based in Amman, which strengthens efforts aimed at eliminating multidimensional poverty and improving services provided to weak and vulnerable groups.For her part, the envoy commended the "distinguished" level of Jordanian-Tunisian cooperation relations, expressing her aspiration to strengthen them in the social development field and care for vulnerable groups.The meeting went over importance of exchanging mutual visits and expertise in the social services areas, which would reflect on quality of services provided to the target groups, according to a ministry statement.