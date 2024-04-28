Russia Attacks Ukraine With 9 Drones

(MENAFN- IANS) Kiev, April 28 (IANS) Russia attacked Ukraine with nine drones on Sunday, Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported as quoted by media reports.

Five of them were shot down by the Ukrainian forces, The Kyiv Independent reported.

Four Shahed-type attack drones were launched from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea. Anti-craft missile units and mobile fire groups shot down all of them over Kiev, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, and Kirovohrad regions, according to the report.

Russian forces launched five more drones of unknown types from the occupied territory of Kherson region, with one of them shot down over Mykolaiv region, according to Oleshchuk.

Russia also launched one S-300 missile from its Belgorod region, Oleshchuk said, without giving any further details on the aftermath.

The city of Mykolaiv came under a drone attack on Sunday, Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitalii Kim said.

A hotel was "severely" damaged and caught fire, which was later doused, according to him.

"The owners of the hotel have just recovered from the attacks that took place in 2022. There is a children's sports school and a stadium nearby. No military facilities," Kim wrote on Telegram.

The attack also damaged a heat-generating infrastructure facility, cars and damaged windows of another hotel, Kim said. No casualties were reported.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country.

Earlier on April 27, Russia launched 34 missiles at Ukraine, hitting energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Lviv regions.

A total of 21 missiles were shot down, according to the Ukrainian military.