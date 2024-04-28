IPL 2024: Maxwell Back As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Opt To Bowl Vs Gujarat Titans

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, April 28 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 45th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, here on Sunday.

"Locals have said chasing is better,” Faf said after toss adding "Glenn Maxwell comes back in as it's a day game and he can counter GT's spin".

Whereas, Gujarat Titans remain unchanged.

Playing XIs:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (capt), Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan, Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

Impact Players: Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath, Vijay Shankar, Manav Suthar, Darshan Nalkande

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (capt), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, (wk), Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Swapnil Singh

Impact Players: Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Himanshu Sharma, Akashdeep Singh, Vyshak Vijaykumar