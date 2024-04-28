America starts spending USD61bn Ukraine conflict chest

(MENAFN) The United States has initiated the disbursement of its USD61 billion aid package to Ukraine, as the Pentagon prepares to unveil a new allocation of weapons and ammunition worth up to USD6 billion, according to reports from Politico. Citing anonymous officials, Politico disclosed that the impending military assistance includes a range of defensive weaponry such as Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems, artillery shells, HIMARS rockets, air-to-air missiles, drones, and counter-drone weapons.



The aid, drawn from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), marks a significant commitment by the United States to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities. While a portion of the aid has already been expedited, with USD1 billion worth of ammunition rushed to Kiev from United States military stocks, the latest USD6 billion batch is set to be allocated through contracts issued by the Pentagon to the United States military industry for the production of new equipment. However, Politico noted that due to logistical processes, these goods may not reach Ukraine for several years.



The approval of the USD61 billion aid package, which includes the latest consignment, follows months of deliberation in Congress, culminating in bipartisan agreement. Despite initial delays in the House of Representatives, Republicans ultimately acquiesced to the aid package without securing significant alterations from the Democrats.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had previously attributed battlefield setbacks experienced by Ukrainian forces to the suspension of American aid, underscoring the importance of United States assistance in confronting Russian aggression. The approval of the aid package has been widely anticipated by Western media outlets, with many speculating that it could herald a turnaround in Ukraine's military fortunes.



An analysis by The Economist posited that the bill's passage may have deterred a potential Russian offensive this summer, which Moscow may have contemplated as a means to coerce Ukraine into accepting unfavorable terms. The approval of the aid package, therefore, is viewed as a crucial step in supporting Ukraine's defense capabilities and deterring further Russian aggression in the region.

