AU Urges Ceasefire In Western Sudan As Violence Threatens Millions

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The African Union (AU) is expressing deep concern about the worsening humanitarian and security situation in El Fasher, North Darfur, Sudan.

AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat warned on Friday that a significant buildup of fighters and weapons near El Fasher poses a serious threat to millions of civilians. He added that this escalation further complicates the already challenging peace process.

“The AU Commission calls on all warring parties to immediately cease hostilities, return to the local truce in El Fasher, and begin implementing the May 2023 Jeddah ceasefire agreement,” the statement said.“Unconditional resumption of talks is necessary to achieve a lasting and comprehensive cessation of hostilities.”

Faki further urged all Sudanese actors to support the efforts of the AU High-Level Panel on Sudan. The panel aims to convene a preparatory process for an all-inclusive Sudanese political dialogue in the coming days.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) echoed the AU's concerns. UNOCHA highlighted on Friday that troop movements by opposing armed forces in western Sudan are escalating tensions, hindering aid delivery to thousands, and creating a dire situation for civilians.

El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, has become a hotspot for intense clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). These clashes erupted on April 15, 2023.

According to a recent UNOCHA report, the conflict has resulted in over 14,700 deaths and displaced an estimated 8.2 million people within and outside Sudan.