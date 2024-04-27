6Th Middle East Retail And E-Commerce Summit And Awards

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Karnataka, India, 27th April 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Scribe Minds & Media is thrilled to announce the 6th Middle East Retail & Commerce Summit & Awards , scheduled on the 1st May 2024 at the Riyadh Marriott Hotel in Riyadh KSA. This one-day Summit promises to bring together industry thought leaders, innovators, and experts to explore the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the retail and e-commerce landscape.







The event stands as testament to the commitment to the development of the Retail & e-Commerce sector as a significant aspect in the economic diversification under the ambitious Vision 2030 Strategy. Attendees can expect a dynamic program featuring keynote presentations, panel discussions covering topics such as omnichannel strategies, digital marketing trends, customer experience optimization, supply chain innovation, and much more. The conference will provide valuable insights and actionable strategies to help businesses thrive in a competitive marketplace like that of the Kingdom.

“We're excited to create a platform where retail and e-commerce leaders from the MENA region can come together to share knowledge, network, discuss global best practices and drive innovation in the retail & e-Commerce sector” shared by Mr. Jordan Abraham and Mr. Pradish Gireesan Co-Founders for Scribe Minds & Media. “This conference is a must-attend for anyone looking to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving retail and e-commerce space.”

“The rapid adoption of technology by retail brands in KSA is opening up immense opportunities for the growth of the retail industry in the region. As a Digital Commerce Enabling partner at this year's MERESA event, we look forward to interacting with the high-potential brands and helping them accelerate their digital transformation journey. We are particularly eager to share insights on how retailers can utilize composable commerce technology to create immersive and interactive shopping experiences, fostering a more profitable relationship with consumers in the omnichannel retail spectrum. – Navin Joshua, GreenHonchos”

Mr. Surya Kuchibotla, Head of eCommerce, Distribution & Ancillary from Flyadeal said“Excited to be a part of the 6th edition of the Middle East Retail and E-commerce Summit, where e-commerce pioneers converge to ignite innovation and shape the future of online commerce. Looking forward to unlock the power of collaboration, connecting with like-minded leaders to exchange groundbreaking ideas and elevate the retail and e-commerce ecosystem to new heights.”

