Russian Army Shells Village In Kherson Region, Injuring Civilian

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning, Russian troops fired on the village of Veletenske, Kherson region, and a 34-year-old man was injured.
This is reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, Ukrinform reports.
"In the morning, Russian troops attacked the village of Veletenske. A 34-year-old man was injured, who was in his own home at the time of the attack," the report says.
The victim suffered an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his arm and was taken to a hospital.
As reported, Russian troops shelled 21 settlements in the Kherson region yesterday, injuring six people.
