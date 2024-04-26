Russian Army Shells Village In Kherson Region, Injuring Civilian

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning, Russian troops fired on the village of Veletenske, Kherson region, and a 34-year-old man was injured.

This is reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“In the morning, Russian troops attacked the village of Veletenske. A 34-year-old man was injured, who was in his own home at the time of the attack,” the report says.

The victim suffered an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his arm and was taken to a hospital.

As reported, Russian troops shelled 21 settlements in the Kherson region yesterday, injuring six people.