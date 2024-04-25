(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) JCB enables JCB Contactless acceptance at Taichung MRT in Taiwan

TOKYO & TAIWAN, April 26, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand, in cooperation with Cathay United Bank, is pleased to announce the launch of a contactless payment service at 18 stations on the Taichung MRT Green Line from April 25, 2024. With this service, users simply tap their JCB Contactless-enabled card or mobile device at the Taichung MRT fare gates.







The Taichung MRT Green Line is the first MRT in Taichung City which opened to the public in 2021.

It is 16.71 km long and connects 18 stations from Beitun Main Station to HSR Taichung Station. Along the line are popular tourist attractions. Such as Rainbow Village, famous for the bright colors and cute artwork of over 90-year-old former soldier Huang Yung-Fu, known as 'Rainbow Grandpa', and the Taiwan Folk Museum, built to preserve and pass on Taiwanese folk culture.







