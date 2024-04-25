JAF Carries Out Six More Airdrops Of Aid Into Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordanian Armed Forces - Arab Army (JAF), in cooperation with other countries, carried out on Thursday six airdrops into the North of the war-torn Gaza Strip.

JAF said the airdrops were carried out in response to the humanitarian duty and as part of Jordan's ongoing efforts to support the steadfastness of the Palestinians, and alleviate the repercussions of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

The operation involved the participation of one aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, one aircraft from Egypt, one from Germany, one from the UK, and two from the US.



JAF reiterated that it is still sending aid via airdrops on the Gaza Strip or land aid convoys to supply humanitarian and medical supplies

This endeavour is part of Jordan's continuous efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinians in the besieged strip and support them in light of the difficult circumstances imposed by the Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 7th, the JAF said.



The JAF has conducted 88 airdrops since the outbreak of the Israeli aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip, in addition to 214 airdrops that were conducted by the army in collaboration with other countries.