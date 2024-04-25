Kuwait Wins 6 New Medals In Gulf Games In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, April 25 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti boxing, table tennis, and volleyball teams successfully added six medals (one gold, four silver and one bronze) in the first Gulf youth tournament held in the UAE.

In boxing, four medals were given to Yaqoub Al-Shaheen in the 60 kgs division (gold), Saud Farhan in 80 kgs (silver), Yaser Hasan in 71 kgs (silver), and Abdulaziz Hemad in 67 kgs (silver).

As for table tennis, the women's team comprised of Rayan Al-Eidan, Khadeeja Al-Halwaji, Mariam Al-Halwaji, Jana Al-Eidan, and Fatima Al-Shammari, won a silver medal.

Finally, the volleyball team won a bronze medal following a 3-1 win against Saudi team Al-Nasser.

Kuwait has thus won a total of 63 medals, including 15 gold, 25 silver, 23 bronze, in the first edition of the Gulf tournament which started on April 16 and set to continue until May 2. (end) hms

MENAFN25042024000071011013ID1108140255