Dr. Hrishikesh Pai Receives The Lifetime Achievement Award For Embryology And IVF From ACE Academy

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pioneer of many IVF treatments, Dr. Hrishikesh Pai receives the Lifetime Achievement Award for his extraordinary contributions to IVF (In Vitro Fertilization), Embryology Teaching, and Women's Health from the ACE Academy of Clinical Embryologists – Bharath.

At the annual conference of The ACE Academy of Clinical Embryologists – Bharath at Bengaluru, Mr. Sivakumar, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, awarded this honor to Dr. Hrishikesh Pai for his 35+ years of dedicated work in Assisted Reproduction. He is undoubtedly a leading IVF doctor in India .

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Hrishikesh Pai extended his thanks and gratitude to his innumerable patients, students, colleagues, embryologists, nurses, healthcare workers, family, friends, and society for their unfailing support and encouragement. He acknowledged that teamwork and collaboration are very important for attaining success in the field of assisted reproduction.



Since 1991, Dr. Hrishikesh Pai has been an active gynecologist involved in IVF. He is the pioneer of assisted laser hatching, spindle view, ovarian tissue freezing (particularly beneficial for cancer patients), oocyte freezing, IMSI, and embryoscope technique associated with the Assisted Reproduction segment.

After more than 34 years of dedicated service, Dr. Hrishikesh Pai also collaborates with reproductive biology research groups in India and abroad to support embryologists' research activities.

He is the founder and director of Bloom IVF, one of India's leading IVF chains with its presence in nearly 9 cities of India including, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Faridabad and so on. He has spearheaded many social awareness campaigns on women's reproductive health and assisted reproduction techniques, especially IVF. He has made immense contributions to taking the IVF treatment in India to another level.

Dr. Hrishikesh Pai holds many prestigious positions such as the President of FOGSI (Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecological Societies of India) and the Regional Trustee Asia-Oceania of the International Federation of Gynecology & Obstetrics (FIGO).



A multi-faceted personality, Dr. Hrishikesh Pai's immense contribution to society needs due recognition. An expert gynecologist and embryologist, he has seamlessly assumed the roles of a teacher, clinician, innovation and social worker.

Even today, he is committed to improving women's health, especially gynecological and reproductive health.

He deserves accolades for his pioneering innovation in assisted reproduction techniques.

The ACE Academy of Clinical Embryologists - Bharath is a charitable and academic organization in India, officially recognized by the government and is the Indian counterpart of the Alpha World Association of Embryologists.

The ACE Academy of Clinical Embryologists awards the Lifetime Achievement Award to two to three embryologists or experts who have exceptional contributions to the Assisted Reproduction segment.

This lifetime achievement award acknowledges Dr Pai's remarkable contributions to the field of Assisted Reproduction and his tireless efforts towards improving women's health. His contributions have set a new standard for the industry, and his achievements have inspired many aspiring embryologists and healthcare professionals globally. His legacy and contributions continue to motivate more innovations in the field of assisted reproduction for generations to come.

About Dr. Hrishikesh Pai

Dr Hrishikesh Pai, a committed gynaecologist and IVF expert has helped many individuals realize their dreams of parenthood.

With the introduction of the IVF technique and the establishment of Bloom IVF Clinics pan-India, Dr. Hrishikesh Pai continues with his efforts and innovations in IVF-ART technology even today.

He is warm and friendly with his patients.

About ACE

ACE is an organization that promotes Clinical continuing medical education, regional training, web-based learning, and Certificate/PG diploma courses. ACE is also dedicated to facilitating networking among clinical embryology professionals in India and representing their interests before legislative and regulatory bodies. The ultimate goal of ACE is to equip clinical embryology practitioners with the necessary knowledge in life sciences and medicine to handle gametes and embryos responsibly and ethically.