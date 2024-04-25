Friday Marks 30Th Anniversary Of Passing Of Queen Zein Al Sharaf

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 25 (Petra) - Friday marks the 30th anniversary of the passing of the late Queen Zein Al Sharaf, may her soul rest in peace.Born in Istanbul on August 2, 1916, Queen Zein was the daughter of Sharif Jamil bin Nasser bin Ali and Wijdan Hanem. She married her cousin, the late King Talal bin Abdullah, in 1934, and they had King Hussein, Prince Muhammad, Prince Hassan, and Princess Basma.Known as the "Mother of Jordanians," Queen Zein played a significant role in Jordan's women's movement. She established the first women's union in 1944 and the women's branch of the Jordanian Red Crescent Society in 1948.Additionally, she led a national humanitarian campaign during the 1948 Arab-Israeli War to aid Palestinian refugees and founded Mabaret Umm Al-Hussein in 1965 to support orphans.