Azerbaijan Invites Hungarian Companies To Cooperate In Transport Field

Hungary's "Wizz Air" company has opportunities to increase itsflights to Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Digital Development andTransport, Samir Mammadov, said at the 10th meeting of theAzerbaijani-Hungarian intergovernmental commission in Baku, Azernews reports.
According to him, currently, flights between Azerbaijan andHungary are carried out 3 times a week.
The deputy minister said that Azerbaijan has made significantinvestments in transport infrastructure in the last 20 years: "Weinvite the Hungarian companies to cooperate in the field oftransport."
Gergely Fabian, representative of the Ministry of Economy ofHungary, said that Azerbaijan and Hungary enjoy extensivecooperation between in a number of fields, and these partnershiprelations can also be in bus production.
According to him, bilateral relations are developing: "We aredetermined to deepen these relations."
"The holding of the 29th session of the Conference of theParties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) inAzerbaijan is a great achievement. I congratulate Azerbaijan onthis occasion," said Fabian.
