Launch Of The Book- A Monk With A Merc By Dr Gauravv Mittal Adit Mittal

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) BFC Publications proudly presents the latest literary masterpiece, "A Monk with a Merc," by remarkable authors Dr. Gaurav Mittal and Adit Mittal. This captivating autobiography delves deeper into the captivating journey of an Indian man who defied all the odds to accomplish his dreams.



Despite his initial success in the corporate world, he ends up struggling on the path of entrepreneurship. He encountered formidable challenges over the following years, which aged him significantly. Yet, through unwavering perseverance and a deep alignment with spiritual principles, he emerged victorious, culminating in the listing of his company on the Bombay Stock Exchange in March 2023. This story is a testament to the transformative power of perseverance, spirituality, and purpose.



The journey wasn't easy, but he learned valuable lessons along the way. He also realised that setbacks and failures are a natural part of the entrepreneurial journey and that they can be used as opportunities to learn and grow.



The book is now available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, Google Play Books, and BFC Store.



