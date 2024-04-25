Jordan's King orders parliamentary elections, stresses integrity of electoral process

(MENAFN) Jordanian King Abdullah II has issued a decree mandating elections for the House of Representatives in accordance with legal provisions, emphasizing the importance of ensuring the success of the electoral process. In a move to oversee preparations for the upcoming elections, King Abdullah II visited the Independent Election Commission and held discussions with the president and members of its Board of Commissioners. During the meeting, the King reiterated the necessity for concerted efforts by the Commission's personnel to ensure the smooth conduct of the electoral process and to take firm action to prevent any violations.



The King highlighted the significance of the electoral process in Jordan's political modernization journey, marking the onset of a new era of party and parliamentary programmatic activities. He directed the government to extend full support to the Independent Election Commission to facilitate its responsibilities effectively.



Meanwhile, Musa Al-Maaytah, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Independent Election Commission, affirmed the Commission's readiness to oversee the electoral process with transparency and diligence. Al-Maaytah stated that the Commission has finalized preparations for managing the elections, conducting them with integrity, and announcing results transparently. Notably, the Commission has introduced an electronic voter registry, indicating a voter count exceeding 5 million individuals, encompassing both male and female voters. Additionally, 1,600 polling centers have been identified, with 19 main electoral committees selected to facilitate the electoral process across the country.



The collaborative efforts between Jordan's leadership, governmental institutions, and the Independent Election Commission underscore the commitment to upholding democratic principles and ensuring the integrity of the electoral process. As Jordan prepares for parliamentary elections, a strong emphasis is placed on transparency, accountability, and the active participation of citizens in shaping the country's political landscape.

MENAFN25042024000045015682ID1108137734