India Aims New Crystal Maze Missile At Pakistan's Nukes


4/25/2024 5:11:10 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) India has just tested an Israeli air-launched ballistic missile (ALBM), reflecting a move away from Russia as its primary supplier for high-end weapons and the possible adoption of a counterforce strategy against Pakistan's nuclear arsenal.

This month, multiple media sources reported that India has successfully tested the Crystal Maze 2 ALBM, launching the projectile from a Su-30 MKI fighter jet. This test took place in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, under the oversight of the tri-service Andaman and Nicobar Command.

The Crystal Maze 2, developed by Israel and known as ROCKS, is designed for precision strikes against high-value targets up to 250 kilometers away. It can operate effectively in GPS-denied environments and penetrate areas protected by air defense systems, offering penetration or blast fragmentation warhead options.

These tests underscore India's operational readiness and commitment to self-sufficiency in defense manufacturing, with many of these missiles planned to be procured under the“Make in India” initiative.

The successful integration and demonstration of these advanced missile systems boost India's strategic military capabilities, emphasizing the nation's focus on enhancing its defense sector and reducing dependence on imports.

Israel may have used ROCKS during its retaliation strike against Iran this month , following an extensive drone and missile attack from Iran in response to Israel's strike against its consulate in Damascus, Syria, which was allegedly a command center for the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and Hezbollah.

According to Israeli defense contractor Rafael , ROCKS is a next-generation extended standoff air-to-surface missile. It is designed to strike high-value stationary and relocatable targets above ground, underground and heavily fortified targets with pinpoint accuracy in GPS-denied areas. ROCKS can be armed with a penetration or blast warhead.

ROCKS builds on the technologies used in Rafael's legacy Popeye cruise missile and SPICE smart bombs. Its multiple guidance systems, such as an electro-optical seeker, INS/GPS and anti-radiation homing ensure all-weather capability.

