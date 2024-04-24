Elders Ban Music At Nalo Shaheed Picnic Point In Landi Kotal

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a recent development, the elders of Landi Kotal, Khyber District, have enforced a ban on musical activities at the Nalo Shaheed Picnic Point. The decision was reached during a jirga convened in Landi Kotal Ashkhel.

Attended by notable figures including Maulana Mohibullah Haqqani, Syed Mahmood Ahmad Banuri, Maulana Ali Ahmad, Ishaq Banuri, Haji Ilyas Shinwari, Haji Zarmat Khan Shinwari of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Additional SHO Malik Taimur, and residents of Ashkhel, the jirga adamantly proclaimed its stance.

The elders unequivocally stated that music concerts, gambling, and other illicit activities would no longer be tolerated at the Nalo Shaheed Picnic Point. Emphasizing the importance of maintaining the area's sanctity, they affirmed that tourists and visitors from all regions are welcome to enjoy the picnic spot and its scenic vistas.

However, the jirga members were firm in their resolve to uphold moral standards, asserting that while picnicking is permitted, any form of unlawful behavior or indecency will be strictly prohibited. This decision aims to preserve the cultural integrity and tranquility of the cherished picnic spot for all visitors.