Bodies Of 26 Slain Palestinian Prisoners Withheld By Israeli Authorities, Says Official

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem/ PNN /



The Israeli occupation authorities are withholding the bodies of 26 slain Palestinians who died inside Israeli occupation jails, the last of whom was the prisoner Walid Daqqa, the National Campaign to Retrieve the Bodies of the Martyrs said.

On the occasion of Palestinian Prisoner's Day, the Campaign said that the occupation authorities are withholding the bodies of about 497 Palestinians inside cemeteries and refrigerators, including 95 others after the 7 October as well as 51 children and six females.

According to the National Campaign, it stressed that these numbers do not include the bodies withheld in Gaza since the beginning of the Israeli aggression.