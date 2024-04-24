Freyr Energy Undertakes 200 Solar Energy Projects In Msmes Totaling 4.5 MW

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 24 (KNN) Freyr Energy is spearheading the transformation of the country's Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector through its innovative sustainable energy solutions.

In the first quarter of 2024 alone, Freyr Energy undertook over 200 projects in the commercial and industrial sectors, with a total capacity of 4.5 MW or 4,500 kW.

These rooftop solar installations are projected to reduce carbon emissions equivalent to planting more than 17.8 lakh trees over their 25-year lifespan.

Operating across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Kerala, Freyr Energy is excelling sustainable energy practices across diverse sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, education, and hospitality.

The company's efforts align with the urgent need to manage operational expenditures sustainably while meeting the increasing demand for energy in the MSME sector.

To further enhance solar adoption among businesses, Freyr Energy is facilitating accessible financing options through partnerships with Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) like Credit Fair, Ugro, Choice, and Ecofy.

These collaborations aim to remove financial barriers and encourage a smooth transition to renewable energy sources.

Saurabh Marda, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Freyr Energy, emphasises the company's commitment to equipping businesses with solar energy solutions.

He stated, "MSMEs and Industries account for over 50 per cent of India's total energy consumption, with a staggering annual growth rate of 7 per cent.”

He also mentioned,“Given the increasing demand for energy and the urgent need to manage operational expenditure sustainably, choosing renewable solutions is absolutely crucial.”

“At Freyr, we are dedicated to equipping businesses with solar energy solutions. Our goal is to help smaller businesses completely switch to solar energy, making them stronger and bringing more success to India's industries and communities," Marda further added.

