Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited appoints Mr. Akhtar Khatri as Director - Sales & Strategy (Domestic & International Sales)

Bengaluru, April 24, 2024: Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited, a leading manufacturer of electric two-wheelers under the brand 'Joy e-bike' and three-wheelers under the brand 'Joy e-rik' in India, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Akhtar Khatri as Director - Sales & Strategy (Domestic & International Sales).



With an illustrious career spanning over 25 years, Mr. Khatri brings a wealth of experience and expertise in banking, finance, sales, and marketing to his new role. As the Director - Sales & Strategy (Domestic & International Sales), Mr. Khatri will be handling the Sales & Strategy for 2W/3W/4W business and exploring the International Market. He will be developing strategic plans for increasing sales to align with business goals. He will also take care of Institutional Sales and Corporate Business. He will play a pivotal role in steering Wardwizard Innovations' sales ventures to new heights while aligning them with the company's primary vision. His proactive approach and comprehensive skill set will be instrumental in capitalising on market opportunities and fortifying Wardwizard's position as a leader in sustainable mobility solutions.



Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Yatin Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited, said, “We are delighted to welcome Mr. Akhtar Khatri to the Wardwizard Innovations family. His proven track record and strategic acumen make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team. We are confident that under his guidance, we will continue to innovate, expand our market presence, and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”



Expressing his enthusiasm about his new role, Mr. Akhtar Khatri, Director - Sales & Strategy (Domestic & International Sales) Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited, said, “I am honoured to be appointed as the Director - Sales & Strategy (Domestic & International Sales) at Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited. The company's commitment to pioneering electric mobility solutions aligns with my personal and professional ethos. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Wardwizard to drive sustainable growth and create a lasting impact.”



Mr. Khatri joins Wardwizard Innovations from Mangalam Industrial Finance Limited, where he served as the Chief Finance Officer. Prior to his tenure at Mangalam Industrial Finance Limited, he held key positions such as NRI Business Head at AXIS Bank Ltd. and Senior Divisional Manager at Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co. Ltd. With a keen eye for planning, strategy, and implementation, Mr. Khatri has consistently displayed his ability to augment sales growth and profitability throughout his career. His extensive knowledge in banking, insurance, and investment banking, coupled with his proven leadership skills, make him a valuable asset to Wardwizard.



Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited looks forward to leveraging Mr. Khatri's expertise to drive progressive strategies that align with the company's commitment to sustainable and innovative mobility solutions.





