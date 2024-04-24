Trend Micro Reaffirms Its Commitment to UAE Cyber Security Vision at GISEC 2024

(MENAFN- Proglobal) Dubai, United Arab Emirates - April, 2024 - Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity, announced the findings of its 2023 annual cybersecurity report on the sidelines of its participation at GISEC event taking place from April 23 – 25, 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The report unveiled that Trend Micro has successfully thwarted and identified a staggering number of threats globally and within the UAE, highlighting the company’s commitment to the UAE’s cyber security vision to strengthen action against digital crime for the next 50 years.

The report titled "Calibrating Expansion" highlights that Trend Micro has played a pivotal role in safeguarding cybersecurity in the UAE, with its solutions blocking and detecting over 83 million threats. This includes the prevention of over 26 million email threats and more than 11 million malicious URL victim attacks. Furthermore, Trend Micro identified and stopped more than 28 million malware attacks, showcasing its effectiveness in protecting digital infrastructure in the country.

At GISEC, the region's premier cybersecurity exhibition, Trend Micro will be showcasing its state-of-the-art security offerings, including the groundbreaking Trend Vision One, recently launched in the UAE, which is set to redefine the digital future in the country by simplifying complexity and delivering advanced solutions that enable businesses to thrive securely and confidently. This pioneering unified platform goes beyond conventional cybersecurity measures, reinforcing cyber resilience with Advanced XDR and AI Capabilities. The platform features the most robust attack surface management capabilities, providing an unparalleled, comprehensive framework for threat detection, response, and risk analysis. Trend Vision One™ – Attack Surface Risk Management combines continuous attack surface discovery, real-time risk assessments and prioritization, and automated mitigation actions to dramatically reduce risk exposure.

"In today's interconnected world, cybersecurity has emerged as a key pillar for securing digital transformation, for businesses, communities and individuals," said Dr. Moataz Bin Ali, Regional Vice President and Managing Director, MMEA, Trend Micro. "We are delighted to participate at GISEC, as it serves as an ideal platform to elevate awareness of cybersecurity, positioning it as a driving force for shaping a bold new future. Through our participation, Trend Micro reaffirms its dedication to providing enterprises in the country with innovative solutions, including our newly launched Trend Vision One™️ platform, marking a momentous milestone in transforming the cybersecurity landscape in the UAE and the region. We are committed to shaping a resilient digital landscape in the country, enabling organizations to navigate the complexities of cybersecurity with confidence."





