Minister Urges Business Sector To Engage In Political Process For National Progress

Amman, Apr. 24 (Petra) - Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs, Haditha Kharisha, urged the business sector to actively engage in politics to advocate for its interests and prioritize public concerns.During a meeting with Jordan Chamber of Commerce Chairman, Khalil Haj Tawfiq, and business representatives, Kharisha emphasized the importance of the commercial sector's involvement in political dialogue, understanding party programs, and advocating for its issues.Highlighting the significance of the commercial sector in national development, Kharisha underlined the ongoing political modernization efforts in 2024, urging collective efforts for its successful implementation.The minister outlined key aspects of electoral and party laws, stressing that future discussions on economic sectors would occur through parliamentary dialogues rather than individual engagements.Encouraging youth and women to actively participate in politics, Kharisha underscored the youth-friendly and inclusive nature of modernization laws, reflecting His Majesty King Abdullah II's dedication to youth empowerment.He expressed optimism for increased voter turnout in upcoming elections, emphasizing the importance of party membership and informed voting decisions.Reaffirming the ministry's commitment to the freedom of party activities, Kharisha assured legal protection against political discrimination.Haj Tawfiq echoed the private sector's commitment to Jordan's modernization goals, emphasizing its pivotal role in economic development and political engagement.He stressed the private sector's readiness to support political education and encourage participation in elections, underscoring its national responsibility.Discussions at the meeting addressed various topics, including youth involvement in politics, anti-corruption measures, governance principles, and citizen education on election participation and party affiliation.