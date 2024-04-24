(MENAFN- Baystreet) Strong Earnings Propel Stocks Higher

Glenn Wilkins - Wednesday, April 24, 2024







Futures Nudge Higher Mid-Week Wednesday AdvertismentS&P 500 futures were little changed Wednesday morning as investors parsed the latest financial releases from corporate America.Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials retreated two points to 38,724.Futures for the broader index gained 14.25 points, or 0.3%, to 5,120.75.Futures for the NASDAQ Composite leaped 128.5 points, or 0.7%, to 17,735.Tesla climbed more than 12% in premarket trading after the company announced a renewed push into“more affordable” electric vehicle models. But the megacap tech name and retail investor favorite missed expectations on both lines in the latest quarter.Visa advanced 2% and Texas Instruments jumped more than 6%, on the back of stronger-than-expected reports.Those are the latest in a solid earnings season so far, with more than one out of every five S&P 500-listed firms reporting as of Tuesday evening. Of those that have already posted results, more than three out of every four have exceeded Wall Street expectations.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 hiked 2.4% Wednesday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng leaped 2.2%.Oil prices dumped 32 cents to $83.04 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices dulled $14.30 to $2,314.20 U.S. an ounce.

