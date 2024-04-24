Vaccine Awareness Campaign Launched As Qatar Marks World Immunisation Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH), in cooperation with Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), Sidra Medicine and the private health sector, launched an awareness campaign to observe World Immunization Week from April 24 to 30 under the theme (Humanly Possible: Saving lives through immunization).

The campaign aims to highlight the importance of vaccines and how immunization contributes to saving lives of community members against vaccine-preventable diseases whose complications can lead to death, in addition to supporting community members in order to increase coverage of immunization against diseases that can be prevented through immunization for themselves and their children.

Awareness messages about the significance of vaccinations will be posted on all social media platforms, as well as enhancing awareness among visitors of a number of primary health care centers, private centers and clinics.

The Ministry of Public Health, in cooperation with its partners, provides free and high-quality vaccination services in various regions of the State of Qatar, as the routine vaccination schedule adopted in Qatar provides protection for children from more than 16 diseases, the Ministry has adopted a system of combining vaccines to reduce the number of doses received by the child while maintaining the same protection and effectiveness.

Vaccinations are provided in the country for all age groups with special attention to newborns, children, adolescents, adults and the elderly, as well as pregnant women and other vulnerable groups.

Achieving high immunization coverage has contributed to enhancing the health of the population of Qatar and eliminating many communicable diseases is cohesively fulfilled through a comprehensive healthcare system that relies on a proactive preventive approach and enhancing people's immunity through immunization.

The Seventy-third World Health Assembly adopted a decision in which it endorsed the new global vision and overarching strategy for immunization Agenda 2030. This vision, developed by WHO and its immunization partners, calls for expanded access to vaccination at all stages of life, as one of the strategic priorities of this new decade.