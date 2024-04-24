Kherson Shows Consequences Of Russian Shelling Of Residential Area

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, the consequences of the shelling of a residential area, which was attacked by Russians the night before, were shown.

The video was posted on Telegram by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, Ukrinform reported.

"The video shows a residential area in the central district of Kherson, which was hit by the occupiers last night," the statement said.

Russians shell 24 settlements inregion in past day, casualties reported

As noted, the shell hit near a high-rise building. The shell fragments damaged garages and a gas pipeline, and windows in the houses of the citizens were smashed.

As emphasized, there were no casualties among the residents of Kherson as a result of this shelling.

As reported, Russian troops shelled 24 settlements in the Kherson region over the past day - one person was killed and five others were injured.