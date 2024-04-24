EMV Progress Report Highlights Digital Infrastructure Advancements

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 24 (Petra) - The progress report on the Economic Modernization Vision's (EMV) executive program delved into key achievements and challenges encountered in the data management and development sector during the initial quarter of 2024.Released on the official website of the Prime Minister's Office, the report outlined significant hurdles and focal points of progress. Among the noteworthy challenges highlighted was the reassessment and reformulation of the tender for establishing a data center, a crucial component within the ambit of enhancing digital infrastructure for data storage and the electronic government cloud.Efforts towards its refinement and eventual re-issuance were underscored as essential steps in overcoming this obstacle.In terms of accomplishments, the report underscored the approval of the amendment to the law guaranteeing the right to access information for the year 2024. This amendment notably revised the definition of classified information and documents, eliminating references to specific departments and officials. Instead, it broadened the scope to encompass any form of data, records, statistics, or documents managed or controlled by administrative entities. Additionally, the formation of an information council was highlighted as a pivotal development in this regard.The initiation of the open government data portal project marked another significant stride forward. This project aims to facilitate the dissemination of open government datasets by various governmental agencies through a centralized platform, thereby enhancing transparency and accessibility of government data.Moreover, progress was reported on the cloud computing expansion project - the fifth phase, integral to the ongoing efforts to bolster digital infrastructure for data centers and warehouses, as well as the electronic government cloud. Activities encompassing site preparation and device installation were cited as ongoing initiatives under this project's implementation.