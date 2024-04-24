Ukrainian Drones Hit Two Oil Depots In Russia's Smolensk Region - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the settlements of Yartsevo and Razdorovo of Russia's Smolensk region, kamikaze drones operated by the SBU Security Service hit two bases for fuel storage and transshipment.
That's according to Ukrinform's sources in Ukraine's security forces.
"Last night, Rosneft was down two bases for fuel storage and transshipment in Yartsevo and Razdorovo, Smolensk region. This is the result of SBU drones' performance. Such facilities will remain our legitimate targets," the source said.
The agency's interlocutor specified that 26,000 cubic meters of fuel is believed to have been stored at these facilities. After powerful explosions, a large blaze broke out and personnel were evacuated from the facilities.
As reported, the governor of the Smolensk region, Vasily Anokhin, reported a fire at an oil refinery after a drone attack overnight Wednesday, April 24.
