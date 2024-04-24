Altcoins Upbeat, Bitcoin Hesitant To Breakout

The crypto market added 0.5% in 24 hours to $2.46 trillion as a rebound in risk appetite in stocks helped altcoins attract buying interest. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index added 1 point to 72 (Greed).



Bitcoin is avoiding sharp swings and is trading at $66.75K on Wednesday morning, adding 0.3% in 24 hours but remaining inside the previous day's range. It looks like a very cautious testing of the 50-day moving average (now at $67.3K), but just shy of surpassing it for the third day in a row.



Ethereum

appears more upbeat, adding 2.3% in 24 hours to $3250, once again near the highs since 13 April.

However, Ethereum's decline has been deeper, pulling the price back below the support area of March and the first few days of April. Right now, the price is 6% below the 50-day

MA

that Bitcoin is nearing.

