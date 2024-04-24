               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Encounter Underway In North Kashmir's Bandipora, 2 Soldiers Injured


4/24/2024 3:16:29 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Two army soldiers received bullet wounds in an ongoing encounter in Ranji forest area of North Kashmir's Bandipora district on Wednesday.

Quoting a police officer, news agency GNS reported that two army soldiers sustained minor injuries during intial exchange of fire.

Both are stable and are being treated in a hospital, officer said.

“A contact was established between #terrorists and security forces in the early morning in Renji forest area of Aragam, #Bandipora,” Kashmir Zone Police said on X.

