Encounter Underway In North Kashmir's Bandipora, 2 Soldiers Injured

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Two army soldiers received bullet wounds in an ongoing encounter in Ranji forest area of North Kashmir's Bandipora district on Wednesday.
Quoting a police officer, news agency GNS reported that two army soldiers sustained minor injuries during intial exchange of fire.ADVERTISEMENT
Both are stable and are being treated in a hospital, officer said.
“A contact was established between #terrorists and security forces in the early morning in Renji forest area of Aragam, #Bandipora,” Kashmir Zone Police said on X.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now Read Also Terrorist Killed In Shopian Encounter: Police Encounter Breaks Out In South Kashmir's Shopian
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN24042024000215011059ID1108131332
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.