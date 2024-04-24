Poll shows American voter interest drops to record low

(MENAFN) A recent NBC News poll has unveiled a striking decline in voter interest among Americans for the upcoming United States presidential election, with just 64 percent expressing "very interested" compared to 77 percent at the same point in the 2020 race. This unprecedented lack of enthusiasm marks a historic low recorded by NBC pollsters at this late stage in an election cycle.



The survey highlights a pervasive sense of disillusionment among voters, fueled by negative perceptions of both major-party candidates, Democrat incumbent Joe Biden and Republican challenger Donald Trump. According to the poll, only 38 percent of respondents hold a positive view of Biden, mirroring the same percentage for Trump.



Commenting on the findings, Democrat pollster Jeff Horwitt, involved in conducting the NBC survey, remarked on the widespread sentiment of disengagement among Americans towards the electoral process. He noted that despite the deep divisions within the country, there appears to be a shared desire among voters to disengage from the upcoming election.



The poll results also point towards potential challenges in voter turnout, particularly among young people, according to Republican pollster Bill McInturff. Alarmingly, only 36 percent of voters under the age of 35 express a high level of interest in this year's election, indicating a concerning lack of engagement among a crucial demographic.



Furthermore, the survey reveals disparities in enthusiasm across party lines, with 70 percent of Republicans and 65 percent of Democrats expressing high levels of interest in the Biden-Trump rematch. In contrast, only 48 percent of independents share the same level of enthusiasm, suggesting a more tepid response from this segment of the electorate.



As the nation grapples with growing disillusionment and apathy towards the electoral process, the findings underscore the urgent need for political leaders and stakeholders to address underlying concerns and re-engage citizens in the democratic process. With voter turnout expected to be relatively low in November, efforts to mobilize and galvanize the electorate take on added significance in ensuring a robust and representative democracy.

