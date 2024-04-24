Iran's supreme chief expresses gratitude to weaponized forces for Israel assault

(MENAFN) Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has lauded the nation's armed forces for their recent attack on targets in Israel, hailing it as a demonstration of Iran's unwavering resolve. Speaking to a group of military commanders in Tehran, Khamenei expressed gratitude for 'Operation True Promise' and urged officers to prioritize military innovation.



Khamenei emphasized the importance of continuously advancing weapons technology and tactics while maintaining a vigilant understanding of the enemy's strategies. He underscored the need for ongoing efforts to enhance Iran's military capabilities in the face of evolving threats.



In addition to commending the armed forces, Khamenei extended his appreciation to the families of military commanders and personnel, recognizing the sacrifices made by their loved ones in service to the nation. He acknowledged the challenges faced by families as they support their spouses and relatives engaged in military duties.



The recent attack on Israel by Iran, which involved the launch of drones and missiles, was reportedly carried out in retaliation for the bombing of the Iranian consulate in Damascus earlier in the month. Tehran attributed the attack to Israel, although Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement. However, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant hinted at Israel's role in targeting its adversaries across the Middle East.



Amid escalating tensions, reports emerged of Israeli strikes on targets within Iran, with explosions heard in the city of Isfahan. Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian downplayed the significance of the attack, describing it as minor in scale and involving rudimentary weaponry.



The developments underscore the ongoing regional tensions and the complex dynamics between Iran and Israel. As both sides engage in tit-for-tat actions, the situation remains volatile, with the potential for further escalation posing risks to stability in the region.

